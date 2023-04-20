Menu

Crime

Peterborough convenience store robbery leads to arrest of man: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 8:05 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man following a robbery at a convenience store on April 18, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
A Peterborough man is facing a robbery-related charge following an incident at a convenience store on Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:15 a.m., officers were called to a convenience store in the area of  McDonnel and Aylmer streets for a reported robbery.

Read more: Police seek man taking ‘inappropriate’ photos inside Peterborough Walmart

Officers learned a man entered the store and took a light. However, when confronted by an employee, the man returned the item and left.

Police say a few minutes later the suspect returned to the store. He went behind the counter with the clerk and allegedly demanded the cash register be open. He then shoved the clerk out of the way before leaving with cash and other items.

Police say later Tuesday, officers on patrol located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

A 33-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with robbery with theft. He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

