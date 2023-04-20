Okanagan weather: Cloudy, damp weekend ahead

Send this page to someone via email

After some morning sunshine, clouds will roll back into the Okanagan forecast for Thursday, along with a chance of some spotty precipitation.

Temperatures will climb into the low teens in the afternoon before falling to just above zero for Friday morning.

Friday will also start under partly to mostly cloudy skies, along with a chance of sprinkles.

The mercury should make it into the low teens on Friday afternoon before clambering into the mid-teens for daytime highs this weekend.

There is a chance of spotty sprinkles on Saturday before potential pockets of rain push in under a cloudy Sunday.

The final week of April will start on a cloudier note, with a chance of showers on Monday before sunshine returns and daytime highs eventually hit the 20s by next week’s end.

