Weather

Okanagan weather: Cloudy, damp weekend ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 2:48 pm
A chance of showers slides back through the Okanagan Thursday night. View image in full screen
A chance of showers will slide back through the Okanagan on Thursday night. SkyTracker Weather
After some morning sunshine, clouds will roll back into the Okanagan forecast for Thursday, along with a chance of some spotty precipitation.

Temperatures will climb into the low teens in the afternoon before falling to just above zero for Friday morning.

Friday will also start under partly to mostly cloudy skies, along with a chance of sprinkles.

The mercury should make it into the low teens on Friday afternoon before clambering into the mid-teens for daytime highs this weekend.

There is a chance of spotty sprinkles on Saturday before potential pockets of rain push in under a cloudy Sunday.

The final week of April will start on a cloudier note, with a chance of showers on Monday before sunshine returns and daytime highs eventually hit the 20s by next week’s end.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

