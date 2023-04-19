Menu

Politics

Alberta multiculturalism council member who resigned over antisemitic posts apologizes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2023 1:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Multiculturalism council member resigns over past antisemitic social media posts'
Multiculturalism council member resigns over past antisemitic social media posts
Just days after announcing her new multiculturalism council, Premier Danielle Smith had to accept a resignation from one of its members over antisemitic social media posts which resurfaced. Her office says Smith denounces the hateful rhetoric Calgary realtor Tariq Khan shared. Provincial affairs reporter Saif Kaisar has the story.
A Calgary realtor who resigned from Alberta’s new multiculturalism council this week is apologizing for sharing an antisemitic image on social media.

Tariq Khan offered his resignation to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after the Opposition NDP resurrected the posts and asked Smith to remove him from the Premier’s Council on Multiculturalism.

Read more: Alberta’s multiculturalism council member resigns over antisemitic posts

Khan apologized to the Jewish community and says he understands his actions were insensitive, inappropriate and caused deep hurt.

He says it was a grave mistake and he regrets not taking the time to educate himself on the importance of social media responsibility.

Khan says he takes full responsibility for his actions and would reach out to the community to renew the relationship.

Smith announced the new 30-member council Friday to promote cultural diversity and inclusiveness in Alberta.

