Alberta’s United Conservative government releases ‘aspirational’ plan on climate

Alberta’s United Conservative Party government is releasing a plan that it hopes will take the province to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The plan, which describes itself as “aspirational,” relies heavily on technologies such as carbon capture and storage.

However, it contains few details on the pace of investment and construction required to achieve that goal.

The plan also promises to consider a lower greenhouse gas cap from the oilsands and tougher fuel emissions standards.

It says methane emissions standards will also be more stringent and the climate effects are also to be considered in provincial land-use decisions.

Alberta Environment officials say it’s the first time the province has set a net-zero target.