Economy

S&P/TSX composite down as energy and base metal sectors move lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2023 11:51 am
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.00 points at 20,671.68.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite ticks upward Tuesday, U.S. markets mixed

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 97.40 points at 33,879.23. The S&P 500 index was down 11.50 points at 4,143.37, while the Nasdaq composite was down 40.40 points at 12,113.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.44 cents US compared with 74.70 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude contract was down US$1.37 at US$79.53 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$2.23 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$12.60 at US$2,007.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$4.07 a pound.

Economy
© 2023 The Canadian Press

