Crime

Attempted Richmond Hill pharmacy robbery foiled by safe-timer delay

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 11:28 am
York Regional Police officer.
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
York Regional Police say they are searching for suspects after an attempted pharmacy robbery in Richmond Hill was foiled due to a time delay on opening a safe.

Police said on Monday, just before noon, two suspects wearing all black clothing and face masks walked into a pharmacy on Bayview Avenue, south of Highway 407.

Investigators allege the pair went behind the counter — one armed with a knife — and demanded cash from the employees.

“The pharmacist explained to the suspects that the safe is time delayed and cannot be opened until the allotted time expired,” police said.

The suspects then fled the pharmacy empty-handed, they said.

No one was physically harmed during the attempted robbery.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or surveillance video from the Bayview Avenue and Romfield Circuit area to contact them.

York Regional Police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

