Man charged after large rock thrown at bus windshield in Newmarket, police say

A man has been charged after a large rock was reportedly thrown at the windshield of a bus in Newmarket, Ont., York Regional Police say.

According to police, in March, York Region Transport reported that a man threw a large rock at the windshield of a bus that was travelling on Davis Drive near Lorne Avenue.

Officers said the rock caused damage to the windshield, but no passengers were injured.

“Police received three reports involving a male throwing rocks at moving vehicles on March 21 and one report on March 24, 2023,” officers said in a news release.

Police said on April 13, 28-year-old William Joseph Pokilet from Newmarket was charged with four counts of mischief endangering life.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.