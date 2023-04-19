Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Two-time ‘Survivor’ alum, Keith Nale, dies at age 62

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 12:21 pm
Keith Nale. View image in full screen
FILE - Two-time 'Survivor' contestant Keith Nale died on April 18, 2023. He was 62. Timothy Kuratek/CBS via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two-time Survivor contestant and fan-favorite Keith Nale has died. He was 62.

Nale’s son, Wes, broke the news to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

“He passed away this afternoon. He’d been battling cancer for the past few months. We found out about it in January,” Wes told the outlet.

It is not immediately clear what kind of cancer Nale had.

Read more: Aaron Carter cause of death revealed in coroner’s report

Nale’s brother, Kevin Nale, told ET that Nale’s death was “a life taken way too soon.”

“It happened so quickly. Cancer ate him up. He passed this afternoon at his home in Shreveport, Louisiana,” said Kevin.

Story continues below advertisement

Nale, who was a firefighter, competed on Survivor: San Juan del Sur in 2014 and Survivor: Cambodia in 2015. His son Wes also competed alongside him in San Juan del Sur.

In San Juan, Nale succeeded in making it to the final four contestants, but was eventually bested by Natalie Anderson, who won the season. An underdog, Nale won several Immunity Challenges and possessed a Hidden Immunity Idol.

Keith Nale and Jeff Probst. View image in full screen
‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst awards Keith Nale with the Immunity Necklace during the seventh episode of Survivor 29, ‘Survivor: San Juan del Sur.’. Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

While competing in Cambodia, Keith took a more collaborative approach, but ultimately lost the winning title to Jeremy Collins. Nale was eliminated from the game just two days before the final Tribal Council.

Kelley Wentworth, who competed with Nale in Cambodia, tweeted a tribute on Tuesday.

Read more: Great Pacific Garbage Patch now home to thriving ecosystem, scientists say

Story continues below advertisement

“Keith – a man with the purest heart, who brought humour into moments where it was needed most. I’m grateful I had the opportunity to meet Keith & share memories together on the beaches of Nicaragua & Cambodia,” she wrote. “My heart is with the entire Nale family. This is a devastating loss.”

Wentworth shared a clip from Survivor in which Nale drives a tuk-tuk, a motorized rickshaw popular in Cambodia.

Several other Survivor alumni also shared condolences.

“He was always a delight, had great humour, told hilarious stories and found so much joy in life,” wrote Stephen Fishbach, who competed on Survivor: Tocantins and Survivor: Cambodia. “We were never once aligned, but he couldn’t have been nicer. He taught me to pluck a chicken.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Morgan Freeman: ‘Black History Month,’ ‘African American’ are insulting terms

Collins, the Survivor: Cambodia winner, wrote, “You will be missed Keith, but your legacy will live on. Rest in power my firefighter/survivor brother.”

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Jon Dalton, commonly known as Jonny Fairplay, wrote that Nale “made me laugh so many times.” Dalton competed on Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Micronesia.

Click to play video: 'Emmy-winner Kiefer Sutherland returns to tv with new thriller ‘Rabbit Hole’'
Emmy-winner Kiefer Sutherland returns to tv with new thriller ‘Rabbit Hole’
Story continues below advertisement

‘Survivor’ can be watched on-demand or on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Global TV.

More on Entertainment
survivorHow did Keith Nale die?Keith NaleKeith Nale cancerKeith Nale cause of deathKeith Nale deadKeith Nale deathKeith Nale SurvivorKeith Nale Survivor deadSurvivor competitor deadWho is Keith Nale?
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers