Two-time ‘Survivor’ alum, Keith Nale, dies at age 62

Two-time Survivor contestant and fan-favorite Keith Nale has died. He was 62.

Nale’s son, Wes, broke the news to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

“He passed away this afternoon. He’d been battling cancer for the past few months. We found out about it in January,” Wes told the outlet.

It is not immediately clear what kind of cancer Nale had.

Nale’s brother, Kevin Nale, told ET that Nale’s death was “a life taken way too soon.”

“It happened so quickly. Cancer ate him up. He passed this afternoon at his home in Shreveport, Louisiana,” said Kevin.

Nale, who was a firefighter, competed on Survivor: San Juan del Sur in 2014 and Survivor: Cambodia in 2015. His son Wes also competed alongside him in San Juan del Sur.

In San Juan, Nale succeeded in making it to the final four contestants, but was eventually bested by Natalie Anderson, who won the season. An underdog, Nale won several Immunity Challenges and possessed a Hidden Immunity Idol.

View image in full screen ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst awards Keith Nale with the Immunity Necklace during the seventh episode of Survivor 29, ‘Survivor: San Juan del Sur.’. Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

While competing in Cambodia, Keith took a more collaborative approach, but ultimately lost the winning title to Jeremy Collins. Nale was eliminated from the game just two days before the final Tribal Council.

Kelley Wentworth, who competed with Nale in Cambodia, tweeted a tribute on Tuesday.

“Keith – a man with the purest heart, who brought humour into moments where it was needed most. I’m grateful I had the opportunity to meet Keith & share memories together on the beaches of Nicaragua & Cambodia,” she wrote. “My heart is with the entire Nale family. This is a devastating loss.”

Wentworth shared a clip from Survivor in which Nale drives a tuk-tuk, a motorized rickshaw popular in Cambodia.

Keith – a man with the purest heart, who brought humor into moments where it was needed most. I’m grateful I had the opportunity to meet Keith & share memories together on the beaches of Nicaragua & Cambodia. My heart is with the entire Nale family. This is a devastating loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/FHPnrmKx5a — Kelley Wentworth (@kelleywentworth) April 19, 2023

Several other Survivor alumni also shared condolences.

“He was always a delight, had great humour, told hilarious stories and found so much joy in life,” wrote Stephen Fishbach, who competed on Survivor: Tocantins and Survivor: Cambodia. “We were never once aligned, but he couldn’t have been nicer. He taught me to pluck a chicken.”

Devastated to hear about Keith Nale passing. Hard to think of a purer spirit on Survivor. He was always a delight, had great humor, told hilarious stories and found so much joy in life. We were never once aligned but he couldn’t have been nicer. He taught me to pluck a chicken. pic.twitter.com/dPtW7KHUos — Stephen Fishbach (@stephenfishbach) April 19, 2023

Collins, the Survivor: Cambodia winner, wrote, “You will be missed Keith, but your legacy will live on. Rest in power my firefighter/survivor brother.”

My condolences to the Big D, Wes, Austin and entire Nale family. You will be missed Keith but your legacy will live on. Rest in power my firefighter/survivor brother. #RIPOtis pic.twitter.com/K2f8sMfYHm — Jeremy Collins (@jeremy2collins) April 19, 2023

Jon Dalton, commonly known as Jonny Fairplay, wrote that Nale “made me laugh so many times.” Dalton competed on Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Micronesia.

Rest in Peace Keith Nale 🙏🏻 You made me laugh so many times. You will be so missed. pic.twitter.com/gl2BzESV4S — Jonny Fairplay (@JonnyFairplay) April 19, 2023

