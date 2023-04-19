Menu

Canada

A mayor in Canada wants other sexual assault survivors to know ‘they’re not alone’

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 11:18 am
Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier revealed as sexual assault victim of former MNA Harold Lebel
Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier revealed she was sexually assaulted by a former member of the National Assembly. Ex-Parti Québécois MNA Harold LeBel was sentenced to eight months behind bars for sexual assault earlier this year but the identity of the victim in the high-profile case was not known, until now. Global's Dan Spector reports.
After revealing she was sexually assaulted by a former colleague and friend, political powerhouse Catherine Fournier is speaking out.

“I want victims to know they’re not alone,” Fournier, 31, said. “That even a woman in the public sphere, a political figure can be a victim of sexual assault and choose to denounce it.”

The mayor of Longueuil, Que., revealed she was the victim of ex-Parti Québécois MNA Harold LeBel, who was recently convicted and sentenced to eight months in prison for sexually assaulting her in 2017.

Long seen as a rising star in the floundering PQ’s ranks, Fournier was elected when she was just 24 to the provincial legislature in a byelection win in 2016. After claiming victory again in 2018, she left the party to sit as an Independent MNA in 2019.

Fournier then made the jump to municipal politics in 2021 in a bid for mayor of one of Quebec’s largest cities. Her newly formed party won by a landslide in Longueuil, a suburb on Montreal’s south shore.

More than two years after Fournier was sexually assaulted by LeBel at his home in Rimouski, she filed a complaint with police. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, she said memories of that night became increasingly persistent.

LeBel, 60, was arrested in December 2020 and sentenced earlier this year, after a jury found him guilty. He was granted parole this month. He was also sentenced to two years probation, prohibited from contacting Fournier and ordered to be registered as a sex offender for 20 years.

Fournier then sought to remove the publication ban, which was lifted earlier this week. This comes as a documentary is broadcast about her case, though at first she wasn’t sure she wanted to be reveal her identity.

Catherine Fournier, centre, with Jean-François Lisée, right, and Carole Poirier, in 2017 at the Quebec National Assembly. View image in full screen
Catherine Fournier, centre, with Jean-François Lisée, right, and Carole Poirier, in 2017 at the Quebec National Assembly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

The politician said initially it was easier to be in denial than to face what happened to her, and that she was scared it would have negative consequences for her career. At the age of 25, she didn’t want to “make waves.”

Fournier said she wants other survivors of sexual assault to know that when she did come forward, though the experience was difficult, the judicial process was largely positive. Good stories are possible, she added.

“I come out of this with my head held high,” she said.

Québec contre les violences sexuelles, a local group dedicated to fighting sexual violence, praised Fournier’s courage.

“Having her proud of her process and everything she has been through, I think it’s very empowering for all women,” co-founder Mélanie Lemay said.

But most importantly, survivors must “follow their own rhythm,” Fournier said. She is proud of herself, but that she understands why people choose not to report their assault and that decision lies solely in their hands.

“Whatever your choice is, the path is valid and respect what you think is best to do for yourself,” Fournier said.

with files from Global News’ Dan Spector and The Canadian Press

More on Canada
Quebec politicsParti QuebecoisSexual violenceQuebec National Assemblysexual assault survivorsCatherine FournierHarold LeBelQuebec sexual assaultQuebec sexual violencesexual assault supportCatherine Fournier sexual assault
