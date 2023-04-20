Fake pizza delivery vehicle being used in card swap scam: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning people in Toronto to watch out for a scam reportedly involving pizza delivery vehicles.

Police said that a dark vehicle with a Dominos Pizza sign has been seen in the parking lots of large retail stores around Toronto.

Investigators say a woman poses as a customer and a man poses as a driver.

The scam appears to operate in a similar manner to other card theft scams seen around Toronto, including one with a taxi driver and customer.

Police said the fake customer goes up to someone and says the delivery driver will not accept cash, asking them to pay by card. The victim is convinced to pay for the order with their card and given cash by the woman, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

If they agree, they’re taken to the vehicle and complete a seemingly normal card transaction, including entering their personal identification number (PIN).

“After the transaction is successful, the victim is given another bank card that resembles their own, and the victim accepts the cash from the female suspect before leaving,” police explained.

Toronto police reminded people to be vigilant and on the lookout for similar scams.