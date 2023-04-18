Menu

Crime

Police seek men who offered rides to teen girls in Surrey, North Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 7:56 pm
Click to play video: 'North Vancouver RCMP investigating report of alleged child luring incident'
North Vancouver RCMP investigating report of alleged child luring incident
WATCH: A 16-year-old girl reported she was walking in North Vancouver's Norgate neighbourhood late last month when she says a man in a black BMW pulled up and offered her a ride.
Police in two Metro Vancouver cities are investigating separate incidents in which strange men are said to have approached girls on the street and offered them rides.

According to Surrey RCMP, a man offered a 13-year-old a lift to school on Monday around 8:20 a.m. in the 8600-block of 159 Street, near an elementary school.

A woman walking a small beige poodle reportedly intervened and spoke with the girl after the man drove away, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release. Investigators are now searching for that witness.

Read more: Youth arrested, released with conditions after knife incident at Nanaimo school

“The intentions of this man are unknown and investigators are working to identify all involved parties in order to determine the intent of the interaction,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“We are asking anyone with information to reach out to police.”

The witness is described as a woman in her 20s, wearing a black coat. The suspect is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, clean-shaven, and driving a black SUV.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police install public safety trailer in Chinatown'
Vancouver police install public safety trailer in Chinatown

Last month, a similar incident took place in North Vancouver’s Norgate neighbourhood.

On March 29, man driving a black BMW approached a 16-year-old girl who was walking alone in the 1500-block of Tatlow Avenue around 4:15 p.m, RCMP said. He reportedly pulled up beside her, asked where she lived, and offered her a ride.

“When the girl declined, he followed her while repeating his offer. She repeatedly declined before the driver left the area,” said a Tuesday news release.

The teen, unharmed, returned home and reported the incident.

Read more: B.C. man convicted of child exploitation as a result of 22-month investigation

Police are seeking the driver, who is described as a man with short, slicked back, poofy hair and a short moustache, and wearing a black sweater.

The vehicle had a clean, black interior and a licence plate starting with the letter H.

Police are searching for the driver of black SUV believed to be involved in a possible child-luring attempt in North Vancouver on March 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Police are searching for the driver of black SUV believed to be involved in a possible child-luring attempt in North Vancouver on March 29, 2023. Handout/North Vancouver RCMP

Anyone with information about the Surrey incident is asked to contact that detachment at 604-559-0502. Anyone with details on the North Vancouver incident is asked to call 604-985-1311 and reference the file number 23-5989.

Crime Stoppers can be reached for anonymous tips at 1-800-222-8477.

