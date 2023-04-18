New images show what Ontario Place could look like after redevelopment

As Premier Doug Ford confirmed the widely anticipated news that the Ontario Science Centre would be moved to Ontario Place, the province released a series of new images showing what the finished project could look like.
Officials announced the science centre will move to the shores of Lake Ontario, standing at a site that will also host an expanded concert venue, waterpark and spa and park.
Ontario Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Neil Lumsden called the move a “major step forward,” adding that it is a “fantastic opportunity.”
He said the new science centre will “complement” other attractions set to be built at Ontario Place.
Critics have questioned the decision by the Ford government to hand portions of Ontario Place to private companies, including Live Nation — which manages the Budweiser Stage — and Therme, a European company planning to build a spa and waterpark.
“For this government to prioritize $650 million of public money towards a for-profit spa during the worst housing affordability crisis in generations shows how out of touch Ford’s Conservatives really are,” the Ontario NDP said in a statement.
The province, however, has stressed its commitment to public spaces, even as private companies are allowed to lease portions of the land.
On Tuesday, as the future of the Ontario Science Centre was confirmed, a series of new renderings of how the site and its public spaces could look were released.
The province said its plans for the public parts of Ontario Place have been split into five districts.
Brigantine Cove
A cove focused on water sports and access to Lake Ontario is also set to be included in the public plans. The province said a canoe launch, floating wetlands and a beach are part of the vision.
Forum
Plans for its Forum district include an all-season play fountain similar to a splash pad, the province’s vision shows. The area is also set to be used for events like markets and festivals.
Mainland
Few details have been released for the Mainland area of the site. The province said it would be a “new public, year-round promenade across the entire mainland waterfront.”
Marina
Plans for the Marina district focus on an ambitious target for waterfront cafes, boating amenities combined with cultural programming. The province said the area could be a “centrepiece” of the project, including retail spaces and restaurants.
“The marina will be modernized, making it a place for visitors and boaters to enjoy the water and create memories for generations to come,” Ontario’s website said.
Water’s Edge
The province said that stone terraces, piers and lookout points will be part of its Water’s Edge district. That area will include an extension of the William G. Davis Trail.
— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson
- Trudeau’s Jamaica family trip is facing new scrutiny. Here’s how much it cost
- Canada’s public service workers are hours away from a strike deadline. What to know
- Montreal-area mayor reveals she was sexually assaulted by convicted former politician
- Canada has a dental assistant shortage. Experts worry it’ll only get worse
Comments