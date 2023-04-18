New images show what Ontario Place could look like after redevelopment

Send this page to someone via email

As Premier Doug Ford confirmed the widely anticipated news that the Ontario Science Centre would be moved to Ontario Place, the province released a series of new images showing what the finished project could look like.

Officials announced the science centre will move to the shores of Lake Ontario, standing at a site that will also host an expanded concert venue, waterpark and spa and park.

Ontario Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Neil Lumsden called the move a “major step forward,” adding that it is a “fantastic opportunity.”

He said the new science centre will “complement” other attractions set to be built at Ontario Place.

Read more: Ontario Science Centre to move to new site at Ontario Place

Critics have questioned the decision by the Ford government to hand portions of Ontario Place to private companies, including Live Nation — which manages the Budweiser Stage — and Therme, a European company planning to build a spa and waterpark.

Story continues below advertisement

“For this government to prioritize $650 million of public money towards a for-profit spa during the worst housing affordability crisis in generations shows how out of touch Ford’s Conservatives really are,” the Ontario NDP said in a statement.

The province, however, has stressed its commitment to public spaces, even as private companies are allowed to lease portions of the land.

On Tuesday, as the future of the Ontario Science Centre was confirmed, a series of new renderings of how the site and its public spaces could look were released.

The province said its plans for the public parts of Ontario Place have been split into five districts.

Brigantine Cove

A cove focused on water sports and access to Lake Ontario is also set to be included in the public plans. The province said a canoe launch, floating wetlands and a beach are part of the vision.

View image in full screen The area will include a boardwalk and floating wetlands, shown in the renders. Ontario government / handout

Forum

Plans for its Forum district include an all-season play fountain similar to a splash pad, the province’s vision shows. The area is also set to be used for events like markets and festivals.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The province said the one-acre fountain and splash pad will be all-season. Ontario government / handout

Mainland

Few details have been released for the Mainland area of the site. The province said it would be a “new public, year-round promenade across the entire mainland waterfront.”

View image in full screen A rendering of a trolly at Ontario Place’s Mainland area. Ontario government / handout

Marina

Plans for the Marina district focus on an ambitious target for waterfront cafes, boating amenities combined with cultural programming. The province said the area could be a “centrepiece” of the project, including retail spaces and restaurants.

Story continues below advertisement

“The marina will be modernized, making it a place for visitors and boaters to enjoy the water and create memories for generations to come,” Ontario’s website said.

View image in full screen Dining options will be part of the plans for the Marina area of Ontario Place. Ontario government / handout

View image in full screen A wide view of the Marina area of Ontario Place. Ontario government / handout

Water’s Edge

The province said that stone terraces, piers and lookout points will be part of its Water’s Edge district. That area will include an extension of the William G. Davis Trail.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The Water’s Edge part of Ontario Place is set to include terraces, the province said. Ontario government / handout

View image in full screen A trail will be extended along the waterfront and upgraded. Ontario government / handout

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson