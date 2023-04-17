Ford government claims Ontario Science Centre is ‘falling apart’

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure claims the Ontario Science Centre is “falling apart” and the “deteriorating” state of the popular tourism destination is the driving factor behind a plan to relocate it to Ontario Place.

The plan, which has yet to be fully revealed, involves potentially moving the science programming provided by the Science Centre to a “science pavilion” on the central portion of the Ontario Place lands.

Premier Doug Ford called the move a “tremendous opportunity” to build new affordable housing.

The surprise announcement — made by Ford at an unrelated news conference last week — has raised concerns about moving a tourism attraction and its economic benefits from the North York community that has hosted the Science Centre since 1969.

“The Ontario Science Center is a treasured public institution, ” charged Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles during Question Period at Queen’s Park.

“It’s one that sees thousands of visitors every year in a part of the city that really benefits from its presence,” she said. “It employs hundreds of people … and is an anchor to Flemington Park and Thorncliffe Park, some of Toronto’s priority neighborhoods.”

While infrastructure minister Kinga Surma agreed that the Science Centre is a “public treasure,” she indicated the site has fallen into disrepair and needs an overhaul.

“The structure itself has deteriorated,” Surma claimed. “It is falling apart.”

Surma told the legislature that underfunding of the Science Centre has led to challenges in rehabilitating the aging building and pointed to the closure of an unspecified bridge during the pandemic to ensure the safety of on-site workers.

“Which is why our government for the for the last number of years has been looking at whether or not the option of relocation to preserve the science center should take place,” Surma said.

Stiles fired back, saying the provincial plans lack accountability and transparency.

“The premier is making back of the napkin musings about moving the Ontario Ccience Centre,” Stiles said. “It sure seems like they’re making it up as they go along.”