Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ford hints at relocating Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2023 12:07 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands at the podium as he makes an announcement at Toronto's Ontario Place, on Friday July 30, 2021. Ford says he likes the idea of moving the Ontario Science Centre from east Toronto to the downtown site of Ontario Place. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands at the podium as he makes an announcement at Toronto's Ontario Place, on Friday July 30, 2021. Ford says he likes the idea of moving the Ontario Science Centre from east Toronto to the downtown site of Ontario Place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he likes the idea of moving the Ontario Science Centre from east Toronto to the downtown site of Ontario Place.

He says people should “stay tuned” until next week, joking that if he said more now his minister of infrastructure would shoot him on the spot.

Read more: Premier Ford acknowledges escalating cost of Ontario Line, other infrastructure projects

The redevelopment of the Ontario Place site on the waterfront has been in the works for years, with European company Therme Group set to build a spa and waterpark and Live Nation set to build an outdoor concert venue.

When asked today at an unrelated announcement if the Ontario Science Centre would also be moved to that location, Ford called it a “fabulous idea.”

Story continues below advertisement

He says it would be a tremendous opportunity to create attainable and affordable non-profit housing at the current Science Centre site.

Ontario Place, which first opened in 1971, was closed to the public in 2012 after years of financial losses.

Trending Now

Doug FordFord governmentFordOntario PlaceONTARIO SCIENCE CENTREScience Centredoug ford ontario placeontario place doug fordontario science centre ontario place
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers