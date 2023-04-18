Menu

Canada

Ontario premier to make announcement after hinting at changes coming to Ontario Place

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2023 11:39 am
Speculation on Ontario Science Centre relocation grows
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to hold a news conference today after signalling changes were coming to Ontario Place.

The premier hinted last week that the province might move the Ontario Science Centre in east Toronto to the downtown site of Ontario Place.

Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma told the legislature on Tuesday that both places are in disrepair and that the province had been looking for a new location for the science centre.

The redevelopment of the Ontario Place site on Toronto’s waterfront has been in the works for years.

European company Therme Group is set to build a spa and waterpark and Live Nation is set to build an outdoor concert venue at the site.

The plans for Ontario Place have become an issue in the campaigns to become Toronto’s next mayor.

Ford government considering moving Ontario Science Centre to Ontario place
