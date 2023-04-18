Mississauga man charged after victim loses over $60K in alleged romance scam: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged online romance scam in Peel Region, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the alleged scam spanned six months, beginning in January 2021.

Officers said the suspect allegedly received $60,000 from a victim who he met through an online dating website.

Police said the suspect and victim were communicating “frequently” via texts and phone calls.

Police said the suspect claimed he was a contractor working in South Africa and needed money, that he would repay.

According to police, the victim sent the money via wire transfers to a Canadian bank account, and multiple Bitcoin transfers of over $35,000 to an exchange account in South Africa.

Officers said a 38-year-old Lincoln Marquis from Mississauga has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Marquis was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton in June.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.