Canada

9,000 government workers across Manitoba will walk Wednesday if strike negotiations not met

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 6:04 pm
PSAC strike View image in full screen
Picket lines are scheduled around Winnipeg Wednesday, starting as early as 6 a.m. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
Nine-thousand government workers across Manitoba will walk on Wednesday if the Public Service Alliance of Canada doesn’t reach an agreement with the federal government by Tuesday night.

Picket lines are scheduled around Winnipeg Wednesday, starting as early as 6 a.m. Public Service Alliance of Canada workers have been without a contract since 2021.

The union said 150,000 members nationwide will strike if no deal is reached. Regional executive vice-president for the Prairies Marianne Hladun said the potential strike action isn’t a threat.

“We’ve been at this for over two years, and the employer has left us sitting there waiting time and time again, and our members have said enough is enough.”

The union said wages are a key issue and it is hoping to increase them and keep them up with the rising cost of living. Additionally, it is fighting for more remote work after being mandated back to the office in March.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Union threatens ‘one of the largest strikes in Canadian history’ after vote

Striking workers would include 35,000 workers at the Canada Revenue Agency, meaning some CRA services may be delayed or unavailable — including delays in processing some income tax and benefit returns and increased wait times in contact centres.

The tax deadline is May 1 and the CRA has said it has no plans to extend it and there could be possible delays in some people getting their notice of assessment.

“If there’s a delay in getting that file, it could delay a business transaction, it could delay a loan, it could delay any number of things,” said Mark Jones, chartered professional accountant.

“People are worried about the processing of checks, processing of refunds, processing of their payments.”

The CRA has said the Canada Child Benefit will still be paid out but delays to things like passport services and immigration applications are to be expected.

Meanwhile, RCMP and border services won’t be interrupted but police updates or security clearances could be delayed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about the negotiations on Tuesday and he said they are still hopeful for a resolution but negotiating won’t be done anywhere outside the bargaining table.

Story continues below advertisement

with files from Global’s Katherine Dornian

