Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What Kingston, Ont. sectors could be affected by PSAC strike?

By John Lawless Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 3:40 pm
A number of sectors in Kingston would see a significant number of employees walk off the job if a PSAC strike happens Tuesday night. View image in full screen
A number of sectors in Kingston would see a significant number of employees walk off the job if a PSAC strike happens Tuesday night. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As talks between the federal government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada come down to the wire, a potential strike is becoming imminent.

If a deal isn’t reached by 9 p.m. eastern time Tuesday night, a strike will be triggered at 12:01 a.m. eastern time Wednesday.

PSAC represents 155,000 federal public servants across the country, with 4,500 employees in Kingston.

Read more: PSAC workers to strike if union doesn’t reach deal with Ottawa this week

The Department of National Defence employs almost half of the total number of PSAC employees in Kingston, with nearly 2,000 workers.

The Department of Employment and Social Development Canada also employs a significant portion in the city, with more than 700 on their staff.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also nearly 300 employees each in the Canada Revenue Agency and Correctional Service of Canada.

According to PSAC, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans employs more than 250 workers, and Veterans Affairs Canada has about 80 workers.

Trending Now

Read more: No deadline extension for tax returns despite potential CRA strike

The Parole Board of Canada and Indigenous Services Canada round out the PSAC employees in Kingston with 80 and 50 employees, respectively.

It remains unclear if a deal will be reached Tuesday night, with the president of PSAC saying despite some progress, there has been little movement on the union’s key priorities.

Those priorities include increased wages, benefits and remote work.

More on Canada
GovernmentStrikeCRACSCPSACpublic sector strikeSectors
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers