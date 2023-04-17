Menu

Canada

Public service strike will start Wednesday if no deal reached by then

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 9:13 am
‘Overwhelming majority’ of public servants prepared to strike, PSAC says
More than 155,000 federal public servants will strike on Wednesday if no deal is reached between the government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC).

National President Chris Aylward told reporters on Monday that despite progress being made on several fronts, there has been little on the union’s key priorities. If no deal is reached by 9 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, workers will be on strike as of midnight Wednesday.

“Despite some progress at the bargaining table, our members are frustrated that while negotiations drag on, they continue to fall behind,” he said.

“We’ve already been at the table for nearly two years and these workers can’t wait any longer.”

Read more: CRA urged to extend tax deadline as looming strike a ‘threat’ to small business

Last Friday, more than 155,000 federal public servants were in legal position to strike as negotiations for new collective agreements between PSAC, its tax agency unit, the federal government and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) continue to drag on.

The unions have been fighting for increased wages, benefits and remote work. Both sides are at the bargaining table and want to reach a deal, but Aylward has threatened “one of the largest strikes in Canadian history” if one is not reached.

In response to PSAC last week, Ottawa said in a statement its goal is to reach an agreement with the union. It said at the time negotiations were ongoing, and it had made “significant headway, addressing many union demands.”

Union won’t compromise on wage demands ‘to get remote work,’ Aylward says

Canadians could face serious delays in accessing federal services if strikes were to happen, most notably in the tax department with 35,000 CRA workers off the job.

The 120,000 PSAC members also in legal strike position work in the Treasury Board Secretariat, a central government agency that operates effectively as a nerve centre for a significant amount of work related to the basic functioning of the federal government.

Read more: Tax delays, passport backlogs: How you’ll be impacted if public servants strike

Members include cleaners and cooks on military bases, clerks and maintenance workers, tradespeople, Coast Guard search and rescue teams, teachers, firefighters and workers who process employment insurance, passport applications and immigration documents.

More to come.

