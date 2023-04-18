London, Ont. man charged after city bus crashes into mall construction site: police

See more sharing options

A London man is facing multiple charges after police say a city bus was stolen and driven into a construction barricade Monday afternoon.

London police say a man entered an unoccupied city bus parked near the White Oaks Mall at 2 p.m. He then drove the bus a short distance before he struck a cement barricade at a construction site.

A 38-year-old man was arrested without incident and has been charged with dangerous operations of a conveyance and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police say the shopping centre suffered no damage.