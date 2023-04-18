Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man charged after city bus crashes into mall construction site: police

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted April 18, 2023 2:39 pm
File photo of London Transit Commission bus. View image in full screen
File photo of London Transit Commission bus. Global News
A London man is facing multiple charges after police say a city bus was stolen and driven into a construction barricade Monday afternoon.

London police say a man entered an unoccupied city bus parked near the White Oaks Mall at 2 p.m. He then drove the bus a short distance before he struck a cement barricade at a construction site.

Read more: Arson counts laid in fire that destroyed Black Walnut café, London, Ont. police say

A 38-year-old man was arrested without incident and has been charged with dangerous operations of a conveyance and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police say the shopping centre suffered no damage.

TheftLondon OntarioLondon PoliceLdnontLondon Transit CommissionCity BusWhite Oaks MallLondo police service
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

