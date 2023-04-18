Winnipeg police to provide update on Point Douglas homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police will be providing an update at 2 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a homicide investigation in the Point Douglas area.

On Monday, police said they’re looking into the discovery of human remains near Curtis Street and Higgins Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m., and as of Monday morning, said they haven’t been able to confirm any details about the person’s identity, although a post-mortem exam is pending.

Global News will be livestreaming the update.