Crime

Winnipeg police to provide update on Point Douglas homicide investigation

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 12:38 pm
Winnipeg police will be providing an update at 2 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a homicide investigation in the Point Douglas area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police will be providing an update at 2 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a homicide investigation in the Point Douglas area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. SDV
Winnipeg police will be providing an update at 2 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a homicide investigation in the Point Douglas area.

On Monday, police said they’re looking into the discovery of human remains near Curtis Street and Higgins Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Read more: No identification yet for human remains found in Point Douglas, Winnipeg police say

Police were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m., and as of Monday morning, said they haven’t been able to confirm any details about the person’s identity, although a post-mortem exam is pending.

Global News will be livestreaming the update.

Click to play video: 'Advocates calling for help to solve crime problems'
Advocates calling for help to solve crime problems
CrimeManitobaWinnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeHomicide InvestigationWPSPoint Douglas
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

