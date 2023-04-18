City of Calgary launches park plan engagement

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is looking for citizen engagement and input on its proposed 20-year plan for the city’s parks.

In a release on Tuesday morning, the city said the plan will be a guiding document on how it will develop, maintain and manage parks in Calgary.

There will be three rounds of engagement, each focused on a different theme: environment, culture and wellness. The engagement will also gauge how Calgarians connect with those themes through the city’s parks.

“It’s been 20 years since the last long-term plan was completed. The needs of Calgarians and our city have changed, so it’s time to do this work,” said Anita O’Driscoll, the city’s business and policy planner.

Calgarians are invited to submit their feedback online through the City of Calgary’s website between April 18 and May 19. A number of in-person engagement sessions will be hosted in every quadrant of the city.

Those from diverse backgrounds and people with disabilities are especially encouraged to submit comments because the city wants to make parks more inclusive, O’Driscoll said.

“City-wide engagement with all Calgarians is vital for the success of this plan,” she said.

“These public spaces are for everyone, are an essential part of a healthy, vibrant and resilient city, and bring huge environmental, social and economic benefits to Calgary; so we want to hear from as many folks as possible.”