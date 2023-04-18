Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Calgary launches park plan engagement

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 18, 2023 12:20 pm
Lions Park in northwest Calgary on March 30, 2023. View image in full screen
Lions Park in northwest Calgary on March 30, 2023. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Calgary is looking for citizen engagement and input on its proposed 20-year plan for the city’s parks.

In a release on Tuesday morning, the city said the plan will be a guiding document on how it will develop, maintain and manage parks in Calgary.

There will be three rounds of engagement, each focused on a different theme: environment, culture and wellness. The engagement will also gauge how Calgarians connect with those themes through the city’s parks.

Read more: ‘It’s been a long time coming’ — long-awaited access coming to Calgary park this year

“It’s been 20 years since the last long-term plan was completed. The needs of Calgarians and our city have changed, so it’s time to do this work,” said Anita O’Driscoll, the city’s business and policy planner.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgarians are invited to submit their feedback online through the City of Calgary’s website between April 18 and May 19. A number of in-person engagement sessions will be hosted in every quadrant of the city.

Trending Now

Those from diverse backgrounds and people with disabilities are especially encouraged to submit comments because the city wants to make parks more inclusive, O’Driscoll said.

Read more: Calgary off-leash parks contaminated with dog feces, causing health problems, study finds

“City-wide engagement with all Calgarians is vital for the success of this plan,” she said.

“These public spaces are for everyone, are an essential part of a healthy, vibrant and resilient city, and bring huge environmental, social and economic benefits to Calgary; so we want to hear from as many folks as possible.”

More on Canada
city of calgaryparksRecreationCalgary ParksCalgary Recreationcalgary parks 20 year plancalgary parks plan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers