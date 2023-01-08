‘It’s been a long time coming’: long-awaited access coming to Calgary park this year

Haskayne Legacy Park has spectacular views of grasslands, mountains and the Bow River. It’s a city park located in Calgary’s northwest city limits that protects the banks of the Bow River and the Bearspaw Reservoir.

The Haskayne family donated land worth $5 million dollars and millions more to build an information centre that is largely completed along with a pathway system.

“It’s a wonderful facility. There are teaching facilities there and a big parking lot. It’s right on the river,” said Calgary philanthropist Dick Haskayne. “It has all kinds of opportunities. It’s something that the city really needs, in my view. It’s a historic site.”

Despite its location and amenities, the park is not well known — partly because you can’t drive to it.

However, with a plan to improve public access to the area, that’s about to change this year.

The changes will be made thanks to an effort between landowner Pauli (Harvie) Smith, Dick and Lois Haskayne, the Glenbow Ranch Park Foundation, the City of Calgary and Rocky View County.

Dick Haskayne alongside his wife is thrilled to see the Haskayne Park vision come closer to completion.

His dream is to see the lands stretching from the west Calgary city limits join Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park and be connected by the TransCanada Trail.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Haskayne of the access improvement plan.

“It’s going to be an exciting adventure because it’s right on the TransCanada Trail right next to the Bow River. I can’t tell you how excited I am.”

Haskayne Legacy Park development plan. City of Calgary

“It will be there for a lifetime. The Harvey family and the Haskayne family are both very proud of their involvement in it, and all the other people that have continued to contribute,” Haskayne said.

On the east side of Haskayne Legacy Park, a pedestrian crossing over the train tracks will allow access to the Bow River.

An agreement has been reached to build road access to Haskayne Legacy Park linked to Highway 1A to the north on Woodland Road. That road will open up access to the east side of Glenbow Ranch Park.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-2023.

The city says the park will provide a pivotal connection to the regional pathway system and the Trans-Canada Trail that will connect Calgary to Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park and the town of Cochrane.

“There’s no hill on the east side, so that’s going to be a really great opportunity for people to experience Glenbow from a different perspective. And the east side is quite beautiful and not very many people get to go and experience it if you’re not on a bike or if you’re not willing to hike a long way,” Michelle Delorme, executive director of Glenbow Ranch Park Foundation, said.

“If you want to experience wildlife and nature, a lot of people think they need to go to Kananaskis to do that but it’s right in our backyard and it’s really accessible for everyone.”

She said they are planning to see more visitors as soon as access from the east end opens up.

“It’s not very often that you live in a large city like Calgary and you get to experience something like the incredible vistas and the history,” Delorme said.

Delorme says the Glenbow Ranch is collaborating with Alberta Parks on a new management plan for Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park. She added they are looking forward to working with the Town of Cochrane on a pedestrian bridge connection in the west end of the park.