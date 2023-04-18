Convenience store in Brockville, Ont. robbed at knifepoint

Send this page to someone via email

A convenience store in downtown Brockville was robbed at knifepoint on Sunday.

Police say at about 3 a.m., a man entered Circle K on King Street West demanding money, with his face covered and brandishing a weapon.

According to police, the man fled the area on foot shortly after.

Brockville police did not disclose how much money was taken, but they did say no one was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Jamie Garvin at 613-342-1027 ext. 4248 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.