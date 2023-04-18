Menu

Health

‘Muzzling the nurses and doctors’: Sask. NDP calls out SHA staff memo

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 2:30 pm
Saskatchewan NDP health critic Vicki Mowat is calling out the Sask Party for an SHA memo that is 'muzzling the nurses and doctors.'. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan NDP health critic Vicki Mowat is calling out the Sask Party for an SHA memo that is 'muzzling the nurses and doctors.'.
A confidential memo was shared by the Sask. NDP from the Saskatchewan Health Authority telling staff members not to talk to political parties or MLAs about hospitals.

“The Sask. Party government is running our hospitals into the ground and muzzling the nurses and doctors trying to speak up,” said Opposition health critic Vicki Mowat.

Read more: Note from SHA — ‘If you don’t want to see it in the newspaper’ leave it out of meetings

“We’re in a national competition to hire and retain healthcare workers. This government should be listening to healthcare workers, not silencing and censoring them.”

Staff members from Lanigan Integrated Hospital were told to direct any questions aimed at them to central co-ordination.

The memo was issued when NDP MLAs visited Lanigan as part of their outreach tour on Feb. 7.

A leaked memo from the SHA telling staff to direct questions about a hospital to central co-ordination. View image in full screen
A leaked memo from the SHA telling staff to direct questions about a hospital to central co-ordination. Saskatchewan NDP

“This muzzling-memo raises serious questions about the Sask. Party’s credibility when it comes to healthcare,” said ethics and democracy critic Meara Conway.

“The Sask. Party’s decision to centralize health regions has not improved our hospitals or made waits shorter. If anything, we’ve seen repeated attempts by this current government to politicize healthcare decision-making and silence healthcare workers from speaking out.”

More to come…

Addressing healthcare challenges focus of budget: Sask health minister
