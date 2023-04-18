Menu

Crime

Montreal-area mayor reveals she was sexually assaulted by convicted former politician

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2023 10:35 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: April 18, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: April 18, 2023
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Tuesday, April18, 2023
The mayor of a Montreal suburb has revealed herself as the sexual assault victim of ex-Parti Québécois legislator Harold LeBel.

Catherine Fournier had asked Quebec Superior Court Justice Serge Francoeur during a hearing last month to remove the publication ban on her identity.

Francoeur on April 6 approved the request, which enters into effect today — coinciding with the broadcast of a documentary about Fournier’s case.

Read more: Former PQ MNA Harold LeBel sentenced to eight months in jail for sex assault

Fournier was with the PQ from December 2016 to March 2019, when she quit the party to sit as an Independent; she was elected mayor of Longueuil, Que., in November 2021.

Trending Now

A judge in January sentenced LeBel, 60, to eight months in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexual assaulting Fournier at his condo in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

He will also serve two years probation, is prohibited from contacting the victim and will be registered as a sex offender for 20 years.

LeBel, who was granted parole this week, is a former member of the legislature between 2014 and 2022.

