Sex assault victim of ex-PQ legislator Harold LeBel wants her identity made public

The victim in the sexual assault case involving ex-Parti Québécois member Harold LeBel has asked a judge to lift a publication ban on her identity.

The woman asked Quebec Superior Court Justice Serge Francoeur Thursday to lift the ban on April 18, when a documentary about her case is scheduled to be released.

Francoeur says he would take the victim’s request under advisement and issue a ruling shortly.

The victim told the court that in the documentary she spoke openly about the case, adding that the film can be broadcast if the ban is lifted.

A judge in January sentenced LeBel, 60, to eight months in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexual assault.

LeBel will be granted parole in mid-April, and on Tuesday was granted preparatory release to a halfway house to undergo therapy.

The former member of the legislature between 2014 and 2022 will also serve two years probation, is prohibited from contacting the victim and will be registered as a sex offender for 20 years.