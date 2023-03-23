Menu

Crime

Sex assault victim of ex-PQ legislator Harold LeBel wants her identity made public

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2023 1:21 pm
A woman whose identity is under a publication ban accused LeBel of sexually assaulting her in his condo in 2017.
A jury has found former Parti Québécois legislator Harold LeBel guilty of sexual assault. A woman whose identity is under a publication ban accused LeBel of sexually assaulting her in his condo in 2017. LeBel walks out of the courtroom during a break at the courthouse in Rimouski, Que. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
The victim in the sexual assault case involving ex-Parti Québécois member Harold LeBel has asked a judge to lift a publication ban on her identity.

The woman asked Quebec Superior Court Justice Serge Francoeur Thursday to lift the ban on April 18, when a documentary about her case is scheduled to be released.

Read more: Former PQ MNA Harold LeBel sentenced to eight months in jail for sex assault

Francoeur says he would take the victim’s request under advisement and issue a ruling shortly.

The victim told the court that in the documentary she spoke openly about the case, adding that the film can be broadcast if the ban is lifted.

Read more: André Boisclair, former Parti Québécois leader and sex offender, granted parole

A judge in January sentenced LeBel, 60, to eight months in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexual assault.

LeBel will be granted parole in mid-April, and on Tuesday was granted preparatory release to a halfway house to undergo therapy.

Read more: New Quebec bill aims to protect mothers and their children born of sexual assault

The former member of the legislature between 2014 and 2022 will also serve two years probation, is prohibited from contacting the victim and will be registered as a sex offender for 20 years.

Parti Quebecoissex assaultSex OffenderDocumentaryHarold LeBelHarold Lebel victimLebel victimPQ MNASex assault victim id
© 2023 The Canadian Press

