Crime

Guelph man faces assault charges after incident during rec hockey game: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 18, 2023 10:57 am
New Guelph Police Cruisers.
New Guelph Police Cruisers. Guelph Police Service
A Guelph man is facing assault charges following an incident at a hockey game last month.

Guelph police were notified about an incident that took place during a rec hockey game at the Sleeman Centre on March 5.

Investigators say one hockey player received several punches to the head and face resulting in damage to his teeth and gums which required dental work.

They say the player was also struck in the back of the head and pulled to the ice.

Read more: No charges approved after video showed alleged assault during Burnaby hockey game

Police arrested and charged a 31-year-old man this past Monday.

He will appear in Guelph court on May 19.

AssaultGuelph NewsGuelph Police Servicesleeman centrerec hockeyRecreational Hockeyhead shots
