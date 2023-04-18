Guelph man faces assault charges after incident during rec hockey game: police

See more sharing options

A Guelph man is facing assault charges following an incident at a hockey game last month.

Guelph police were notified about an incident that took place during a rec hockey game at the Sleeman Centre on March 5.

Investigators say one hockey player received several punches to the head and face resulting in damage to his teeth and gums which required dental work.

They say the player was also struck in the back of the head and pulled to the ice.

Police arrested and charged a 31-year-old man this past Monday.

He will appear in Guelph court on May 19.