Guelph man faces assault charges after incident during rec hockey game: police

A Guelph man is facing assault charges following an incident at a hockey game last month.
Guelph police were notified about an incident that took place during a rec hockey game at the Sleeman Centre on March 5.
Investigators say one hockey player received several punches to the head and face resulting in damage to his teeth and gums which required dental work.
They say the player was also struck in the back of the head and pulled to the ice.
Trending Now
Police arrested and charged a 31-year-old man this past Monday.
He will appear in Guelph court on May 19.
More on Crime
- Ontario offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant for breaching parole
- Quebec man gets 13 years for role in kidnapping of New York couple
- Derek Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing: ‘No one is above the law’
- Ohio police officers who fired on Jayland Walker won’t face charges in death
Comments