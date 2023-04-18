Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookie campaign to support Community Care Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Tim Hortons restaurant owners in the Peterborough area have once again selected Community Care Peterborough to be the recipient of proceeds for next month’s Smile Cookie Campaign.

The campaign runs May 1-7 during which patrons can buy a chocolate chunk Smile Cookie for $1.50 plus taxes. Tim Hortons restaurant owners will donate the full $1.50 to Community Care Peterborough’s “Give a Meal, Give a Drive” initiative and its other important community support programs.

Last year, the Peterborough area campaign featured 14 restaurants which raised a record $92,608 for Community Care Peterborough. The organization provides essential services to seniors (age 60 and older) and adults with physical challenges (age 18 and up) to empower them to live at home.

“Although we have many clients who do not struggle — we have an increasing number who do,” said Alicia Vandine, Community Care’s donor relations and communications lead.

Vandine said the “Give a Meal and Give a Drive” subsidy program assists clients with food and travel costs.

“Many more seniors and adults with disabilities are making difficult choices about cutting food costs or missing medical appointments to reduce travel costs in order to remain in their home,” she said. “The dollars raised will help us fund this initiative along with the other important health support programs that also operate throughout the City and County of Peterborough.”

This year’s campaign includes 15 restaurants in Peterborough and one each in Lakefield, Bridgenorth and Curve Lake First Nation.

“We are so honoured to be selected again this year and our staff and volunteers teams will be working alongside the Tim Hortons teams to help with production again this year, icing cookies and answering questions in restaurants about Community Care,” Vandine said. “We encourage the public to visit their local Tim Hortons during the new campaign week of May 1 to May 7 to purchase a Smile Cookie and maybe, we can even break last year’s record and sell 100,000 cookies.”

The public can also pre-order a box of 12 cookies. Visit Community Care Peterborough’s website commcareptbo.org to download a pre-order form that you can drop off at a local Tim Hortons restaurant.

Across Canada, Smile Cookie campaigns raised more than $15 million for local charities in 2022.