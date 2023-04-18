One person dead in collision on Highway 7 near Tweed, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A man died in a collision on Highway 7 near Tweed, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

Police say an SUV was travelling eastbound, and was stopped to make a turn onto Varty Road when he was hit from behind by another vehicle.

According to the OPP, the impact sent the SUV into the other lane and into oncoming traffic, when a pickup truck heading westbound hit the SUV head-on.

Police say the driver of the SUV, a 47-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP says the two other drivers were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 7 was shut down between Highway 37 and Highway 41 into the evening, and has since reopened.