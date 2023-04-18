Menu

Traffic

One person dead in collision on Highway 7 near Tweed, Ont.

By John Lawless Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 10:53 am
A man died in a collision on Highway 7 near Tweed, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

Police say an SUV was travelling eastbound, and was stopped to make a turn onto Varty Road when he was hit from behind by another vehicle.

Read more: Structure fire spreads into grass fire on Highway 7 near Kaladar, Ont.

According to the OPP, the impact sent the SUV into the other lane and into oncoming traffic, when a pickup truck heading westbound hit the SUV head-on.

Police say the driver of the SUV, a 47-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Victim involved in Highway 401 crash near Mallorytown, Ont. dies

The OPP says the two other drivers were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 7 was shut down between Highway 37 and Highway 41 into the evening, and has since reopened.

