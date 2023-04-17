Kingston, Ont. sleeping cabins move for the summer

Send this page to someone via email

Little remains of the sleeping cabin community that called a portion of the parking lot at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour home over the winter.

Municipal staff started the work of moving the cabins to the Centre 70 Arena in the city’s west end around 6 a.m. Monday.

While moving the cabins is expected to be complete by the days end it could be a little longer before the occupants are back in them according to Kingston’s Manager of Housing Heather Scrannage.

“It may be Tuesday, it just depends on how long that set up at Centre 70 takes,” said Scrannage.

This is the second year the small cabin community has relocated in the spring.

While keeping the occupants and the cabins in one location would be ideal, Scrannage says use of the harbour picks up late spring and lasts into the fall.

“We have to let those summer uses to occur, which is why we move to Centre 70,” said Scrannage. “It doesn’t have the same summer uses but does have the late fall winter and early spring use.”

Bouncing between the two location is considered temporary while the municipality looks for a permanent location for the sleeping cabins.

City council is currently considering placing the cabins permanently at either Rodden park or the Rideau Marina.

“It has to have a common amenities space as well that the residents are able to use,” said Scrannage.

Other considerations for a permanent location include close proximity to a transit stop and grocery store.

Our Livable Solutions the project’s manager says the summer location will allow them to support an additional five residents.

In a social media post, the organization says it is looking for help with furnishings and supplies for the new homes, including single bed frames, mattresses, sheets and blankets.