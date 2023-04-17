RCMP catch drunk driver with kids in backseat: ‘This could have had a horrible outcome’

Send this page to someone via email

Red River North RCMP say they charged a very drunk driver who had three young kids in the backseat.

On Sunday at 10:15 p.m., RCMP say they got two calls about a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 8, near Highway 27 in the RM of West St. Paul.

Police say it was reported that the vehicle almost side-swiped other vehicles. Police patrolled the area and found the suspected vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Old McPhillips Road.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman and her passenger, also a 21-year-old woman, from Winnipeg, were heavily intoxicated and open liquor was found in the vehicle, police say.

RCMP say three young children were in the backseat: a six-month-old boy, a two-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl. The youngest was properly restrained while the second youngest was in an unsafe booster seat and the oldest was not belted in at all.

“This could have had a horrible outcome,” said Sgt. Chris Lambert of Red River North RCMP.

“The lives of three young children were endangered as well as the lives of other innocent people on the roadway.”

Officers contacted representatives to come and get the children and take them to a safe environment.

Police say, through the investigation, the driver was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of nearly two and half times the legal limit.

“We commend the two individuals who called in when they saw an erratic driver and encourage anyone who sees dangerous driving to call police so we can respond and get a dangerous driver off the road,” said Lambert.

The driver was arrested and is facing many charges. She has been released with a court date.