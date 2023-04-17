Woman sexually assaulted by man preparing to exit TTC bus: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are trying to identify a man they say sexually assaulted a woman earlier this year as he was preparing to exit a TTC bus.

Police said in a news release Monday that officers responded to a call for a sex assault on Feb. 21.

Two passengers were onboard a bus travelling west on Eglinton Avenue East near Gilder Drive, which is near Midland Avenue in Scarborough, the release said.

The man then reportedly sexually assaulted the woman as he was preparing to exit the bus.

Police said he is described as around five feet seven inches tall and 165 pounds with black and grey hair and facial hair.

He was reportedly wearing a dark grey sweater or jacket, faded jeans and a blue mask and was carrying a brown satchel.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.