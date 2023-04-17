Mask rules change at hospitals in Kitchener and Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The hospitals in Kitchener as well as Guelph General Hospital have announced updates to their masking policies on Monday, a move that follows on the heels of several other southwestern Ontario hospitals.

Beginning Monday, those that visit St Mary’s General Hospital will not longer be required to wear a mask in hallways, breakrooms, shared offices, and most clinical areas.

The hospital says it will allow patients to ask that anyone who comes into their presence wear a mask.

“This choice will be honoured and respected without question,” a release from the hospital says.

It also warns that masks could also be required when interacting with a patient in isolation or those with respiratory illnesses.

The hospitals says that universal masking could return during cold and flu season or if there is an outbreak at the hospital.

The mask requirement also changed at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener on Monday although it asked that visitors wear them in the chemo suite as well as when they are in direct contact with patients.

“Patients will continue wearing masks if they have respiratory symptoms,” an announcement from GRH read. “Visitors – please continue to stay home if you are feeling unwell.”

Down the road in Guelph, the hospital also began to lift masking measures on Monday but it did keep some current rules in place.

As with SMGH, masks will not longer be required in hallways, meeting rooms, breakrooms, the Bistro, and shared offices but they will still be required in clinical areas.

This means that masks will still be required in areas such as nursing stations and patient rooms.

“Based on how we move through this first phase, we will look to implement a second phase. We will be monitoring respiratory illness in our hospital and community,” reads a letter from GGH vice-president Karen Suk-Patrick explaining the changes.

She noted that if the hospital feels it safe to expand the changes, masks will not longer be required in clinical areas asl well.

“There will be unique situations as determined by a member of our care team, where masks will be required,” Suk-Patrick noted. “This would include situations where a patient is in isolation, under additional precautions, or presenting to our Emergency Department with a respiratory illness and awaiting care. We will inform you if a mask is required.”

The hospital will also make sure staff dons a mask at the request of patients.

“While moving to a new mask-friendly approach may be welcomed for some others may be apprehensive,” she explained.

The area’s two other main hospitals, Grand River Hospital in Kitchener or Cambridge Memorial Hospital, have not announced any changes to their policies as of the time of publication.