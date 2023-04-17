Large barn sustains close to $1 million in damage amid weekend blaze in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters estimate close to $1 million of damage was sustained to a large barn engulfed by flames early Sunday in the southeast end of Hamilton.

Crews say the blaze on Fletcher Street in Glanbrook started around 3:30 a.m. in a barn with a hay-filled loft.

Tanker trucks were required to travel out to the site amid a lack of hydrants in the area.

“Initial reports also indicated that there was an individual possibly residing in a mobile trailer positioned against the barn,” a Hamilton fire spokesperson said in an email.

“Although initially unaccounted for, police were able to eventually make contact with the individual and ensure they were off premises at the time of the fire.”

The cause of the blaze has not been determined and the office of the Ontario fire marshal has been notified.