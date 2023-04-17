Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Large barn sustains close to $1 million in damage amid weekend blaze in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 2:03 pm
A Hamilton fire and rescue vehicle. View image in full screen
Tanker trucks were required to travel out to the site amid a lack of hydrants in the area. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Firefighters estimate close to $1 million of damage was sustained to a large barn engulfed by flames early Sunday in the southeast end of Hamilton.

Crews say the blaze on Fletcher Street in Glanbrook started around 3:30 a.m. in a barn with a hay-filled loft.

Tanker trucks were required to travel out to the site amid a lack of hydrants in the area.

Read more: Ontario proposes lowering minimum age for lifeguards to 15 to ease staff shortages

“Initial reports also indicated that there was an individual possibly residing in a mobile trailer positioned against the barn,” a Hamilton fire spokesperson said in an email.

“Although initially unaccounted for, police were able to eventually make contact with the individual and ensure they were off premises at the time of the fire.”

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the blaze has not been determined and the office of the Ontario fire marshal has been notified.

Click to play video: 'Eco-friendly and sustainable beauty brands'
Eco-friendly and sustainable beauty brands
Hamilton newsHamilton Firebarn fireGlanbrookfarm fireHamilton firefightersHamilton Mountain fireFletcher Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers