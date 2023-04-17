‘Extremettes’ Maritime women’s hiking group plunges into frigid waterfalls

Send this page to someone via email

The “Extremettes” — a group of women from New Brunswick who love nature and hiking — are taking life to the extreme by literally plunging into adventure.

The group of about 100 women from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and PEI started out as a hiking group, said founder Patricia Weagle of Moncton.

“We don’t like to do things plainly, we like to do things the extreme way,” she said.

The group now meets regularly at the banks of waterfalls across New Brunswick to plunge into frigid pools even in the dead of winter.

View image in full screen Some members of the hiking group known as the Extremettes. Shelley Steeves/Global News

“We don’t just look at the waterfalls, we like to get in the waterfalls,” said Weagle, who said they often use two Waterfalls of New Brunswick books written by Nicholas Guitard as their guide.

But it’s not just for the rush, it’s about jumping into the pool of life and friendship, said Weagle.

“Being safe with each other and being each other’s buddy and being each other’s smiles,” she said.

Chrystal Godfrey of Miramichi, N.B., recently joined the group and took a plunge at Henderson Falls in Henderson Settlement just last week.

“I haven’t thought about it, I am just going to do it,” said Godfrey, who ended up all smiles as she hit the water with her new pals.

Crystal Allen says she loves the “rush” she gets when dipping into the water, which is often near the freezing point.

“Any time I met new people or have started anew and they are like, ‘Tell me something interesting about yourself,’ well, this is one thing that is interesting that I can share,” said Allen.

Weagle said the group does have a few rules, which include staying out of dangerous currents and never dipping alone while they earn how to breathe slowly and deeply to make the most out of their plunges.

“It is exhilarating and I am going to feel this buzz for a few hours, actually,” Becky Gillcash, among the founding members, said following a recent dip.

Anyone wishing to join in on the Extremettes’ adventures can look them up on Facebook under EXTREMETTE’S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES NB, NS, PEI.