Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

81-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Toronto woman

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 12:09 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An 81-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 64-year-old Toronto woman last month, police say.

Toronto police said that on March 23, a witness saw a fire at a home in the area of Grand Avenue and Dalesford Road, which is near Park Lawn Road and The Queensway.

Police said Melinda Boon was found unresponsive inside the residence.

Read more: Person dead after fight at Toronto apartment building

Life-saving measures were performed on Boon, who was then taken to hospital and admitted to intensive care, police said.

She died a few days later — on March 29.

Trending Now

Police said a post-mortem exam led to the homicide unit taking over the investigation, though officers didn’t say what was determined to be Boon’s cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

On April 5, Toronto resident Dusan Ludvig was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoMurderToronto crimetoronto police serviceFirst Degree MurderToronto HomicideToronto MurderMelinda Boon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers