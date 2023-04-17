81-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Toronto woman

Send this page to someone via email

An 81-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 64-year-old Toronto woman last month, police say.

Toronto police said that on March 23, a witness saw a fire at a home in the area of Grand Avenue and Dalesford Road, which is near Park Lawn Road and The Queensway.

Police said Melinda Boon was found unresponsive inside the residence.

Life-saving measures were performed on Boon, who was then taken to hospital and admitted to intensive care, police said.

She died a few days later — on March 29.

Police said a post-mortem exam led to the homicide unit taking over the investigation, though officers didn’t say what was determined to be Boon’s cause of death.

On April 5, Toronto resident Dusan Ludvig was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.