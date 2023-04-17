WFPS recorded over 13,000 sick days for 2022, the biggest increase in 5 years

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service are taking more sick time, with the biggest increase seen in five years in 2022, according to new data.

Last year there were over 13,000 recorded sick days, which was 3,000 more than in 2021.

There were 171 psychological claims made to the Workers Compensation Board last year, a year-over-year increase since 2018.

“The threats and the violence that staff are exposed to in the workplace is quite significant,” said Chief Christian Schmidt. “To the point that it can impact their ability to function in their regular lives outside of work, that starts to impact their families, their friends, their children.”

According to the new data, WFPS saw more violent incidents against members with 128 assaults or threats.

Schmidt said in 2021 the city made substantial investments in the behavioral health unit.

“We now have a clinical psychologist and a behavioral health nurse that’s available to our staff, they are busy. I get regular updates from that team, people are seeking the help and they are getting the help and in some cases, it’s helping them remain in the workplace and remain well.”

However, sick calls and stress leave are not the only issue WFPS is facing as the president of United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, Tom Bilous, said less manpower and higher call volumes mean that firefighters are overworked and burnt out.

“We are seeing brownouts, which is stations that are sitting there but no one is manning the machines for the first time in decades.”

Bilous said they need more staff and fire halls to help them cope with the increased number of calls.

“In 1981 we had a minimum staffing compliment of 174 firefighters on shift at any given time, today it’s 167. Well, the population of Winnipeg has doubled since 81 so our call volume has gone up yet we are doing more with less resources.”

According to the data, overtime was up to 123,000 hours compared to 110,000 the year before and 94,000 more than five years ago.

Overall, firefighters took more overtime and more sick days compared to paramedics last year.