‘Project Copperhead’ results in recovery of $1.65M worth of stolen truck loads: York police

A number of charges have been laid and $1.65 million worth of stolen tractor trailer loads have been recovered as part of “Project Copperhead,” York Regional Police announced Monday.

Police said that in December, the project was launched to investigate truck thefts where high-value cargo loads were targeted to later be sold for large profits.

Thefts allegedly occurred throughout York Region and the Greater Toronto Area.

“In most cases, to carry out these thefts, other tractors, trailers and vehicles are often stolen first just to facilitate the operation of moving the cargo and storing it,” officers said.

Police said they identified multiple suspects and executed five search warrants.

Officers allegedly recovered $1.65 million in cargo and vehicles, including eight stolen tractor trailers, other vehicles and six full cargo loads.

Vaughan resident Paramjeet Singh, 23, Brampton resident Sameer Rathaur, 21, Mississauga resident Asif Rasool, 48, and Toronto resident Atif Heral, 43, have been charged.

Eighteen charges have been laid including trafficking stolen goods over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and identity theft.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.