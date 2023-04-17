Checking in with the Lethbridge shelter as Blood Tribe settles in as operator

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been approximately three-and-a-half months since the Blood Tribe Department of Health (BTDH) assumed operations at the Lethbridge Wellness Shelter and Stabilization Centre.

Previously operated by Alpha House Society, the shelter is located at 802 2 Avenue North in Lethbridge.

The BTDH aims to offer supports that are “culturally appropriate”, with a high number of Indigenous clients accessing their services.

“We basically hit the ground running as an operation,” said shelter coordinator Tim Heavy Shields. “We started from a handful of staff, limited resources. So within that short time we’ve come to establish our shelter operations.”

They welcomed dignitaries and other officials for tours of the facility and a meal last week.

“The (BTDH) is pleased to be working with the province of Alberta and the city of Lethbridge to help the vulnerable,” said BTDH CEO Derrick Fox. “During the transition, we are appreciative of the assistance of Streets Alive, the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen and others. We (also) thank Alpha House for all their work.”

Now, they are running with around 85 full-time, part-time, and casual staff and are working on strengthening partnerships with other local organizations, police and emergency services.

According to Heavy Shields, as an emergency shelter the building is open 24/7. They’ve incorporated wellness programming that emboldens clients to stick around throughout the daytime.

“We don’t ask our guests to leave, we actually encourage them to participate in those daily activities,” he explained.

William Potter-Ewen, a guest at the shelter and stabilization centre, came from White Court, Alta., to try getting sober. Although nervous at first, he said the experience has been excellent and appreciates the adjacent soup kitchen and roof over his head each night.

He’s felt less alone in his journey after being able to share his goals and aspirations with others around him.

“They really changed my life and turned my life around for the better,” Potter-Ewen said. “This place has offered so much opportunity to be able to stay sober and I’m just about a month sober so I’m going to be taking this clean time and moving into the treatment centres.”

The shelter’s capacity is approximately 110 people, but they do not turn anyone away.