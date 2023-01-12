Blood Tribe health department adopts ‘wellness-focused model’ for Lethbridge shelter

Send this page to someone via email

After assuming control from Alpha House on Jan. 2, the Blood Tribe Department of Health (BTDH) is now operating the Lethbridge Shelter and Stabilization Centre.

“Our priority is just getting settled into the operations and building that relationship with our guests,” said Derrick Fox, BTDH CEO.

Department officials say they want to reach more members of their community, with an estimated 70 per cent of individuals accessing the shelter being Indigenous.

Both the BTDH and the province have said the change will provide “culturally appropriate supports” and operations will follow what officials call a “wellness-focused model.”

“It is very healing for members… linking back to the culture and identity. That’s through potential ceremony,” Fox said. “Also through in-service awareness as far as who we are.”

The BTDH hopes its new role can be a bridge addressing underlying issues.

Shelter wellness monitors will work with clients, understanding their needs and introducing them to other supports.

“It really does align with out continuum of care,” BTDH COO Kash Shade said. “The shelter population, we really see as ground zero for a lot of clients looking to get into mental health and addiction recovery programs.”

The shelter is part of the department’s growing footprint in Lethbridge.

The organization is a member on an intergovernmental health table that includes city and provincial officials.

No further plans are currently in place yet, but the department does want to continue expanding its reach.

“When we have high health needs, it helps us to be on the ground supporting members,” Fox said.