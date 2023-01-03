Lethbridge Shelter and Stabilization Centre changes hands

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Shelter and Stabilization Centre is under new management.

Previous director Alpha House confirming operations were transferred to the Blood Tribe Department of Health (BTDH) on Monday.

The BTDH wouldn’t accommodate an interview Tuesday, but did provide Global News with a statement from CEO Derrick Fox.

“The (BTDH) is pleased to be working with the province of Alberta and the city of Lethbridge to help the vulnerable population in the city of Lethbridge,” Fox’s statement reads.

“During our transition, we are appreciative of the assistance Streets Alive, the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen and others have provided us.”

In October, Alpha House told Global News the province was transferring the funding for service provision of the facility to another operator.

“We are excited to be working toward truth and reconciliation among Indigenous people and this change is true reconciliAction,” a statement from ministry of seniors, community and social services press secretary Hunter Baril reads in part.

“The Blood Tribe Health Department will be providing culturally appropriate supports to Indigenous people in Lethbridge who are experiencing homelessness. We are committed to working closely with the City of Lethbridge and all of our partners to find long-term solutions to the issues facing all communities. We would like to thank Alpha House for their work.”

“The path to improving he circumstances of those experiencing homelessness can be a difficult one, but it is incredibly important, valuable work and we wish the new service provider, the (BTDH), every success as they step into their new role,” a statement from Alpha House communications and fund development manager Shaundra Bruvall reads in part.

The neighbouring Lethbridge Soup Kitchen says it won’t be impacted by the change.

Executive director Bill Ginther stressed the organization is a separate entity that will cooperate with the new staff.

“We have committed to working with them,” Ginther said.

"We have committed to working with them," Ginther said.

"We believe in reconciliation and reconciliAction. We will bend over backwards to do what we can."

The Blood Tribe Department of Health said it will have more to say about its future plans for the shelter and resource centre next week.