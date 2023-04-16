Suspect drives stolen truck through Mission, B.C. park to escape police: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An extremely large police presence was seen in Mission, Saturday evening, as police tried to stop a stolen truck.

Police said on Sunday a suspect evaded police in a stolen white Ford truck, by driving through a park, smashing through a fence and onto an adjacent street.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Mission RCMP officers responded to a call of a man driving erratically and doing burnouts in a parking lot in the Hatzic area. Before police arrived, the suspect left the area.

The suspect allegedly was seen a short while later near Cedar Street and Egglestone Avenue, police said.

“Officers quickly located the truck nearby in the parking lot of Griner Park on Cherry Avenue, but the truck escaped by driving through the park, smashing through a fence, and departing via an adjacent street,” said Const. Harrison Mohr.

“The truck was found abandoned a few blocks away near Centennial Park and was confirmed to have been stolen.”

The suspect driver was not found by police.

“With the help of police dogs and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, officers determined that the driver had since fled to an area around 11 Avenue and Dunsmuir Street in Mission,” Mohr said. “Police maintained a presence in the area for several hours, searching numerous areas and one residence.”

Police said they believe the suspect responsible for the incident is 24-year-old Jayden Dewitte.

“Jayden Dewitte is believed to be the person responsible based on direct observations made by officers,” Mohr said.

Dewitte is described by police as standing around five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a medium build and short brown hair.

According to police, the suspect was seen in different outfits throughout the day.

“Dewitte was also the subject of police investigations in several other Lower Mainland communities over the past couple of days, and he may again travel to a different area of the region,” Mohr said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.