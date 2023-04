See more sharing options

One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Langley, according to police.

Langley RCMP said the wreck occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, at the pedestrian overpass on 200 Street near 72 Avenue.

View image in full screen One person died after a crash early Sunday in Langley, B.C. Global News

The single vehicle caught fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The area has been closed for investigation and police believe speed played a role in the crash.