Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 taken to trauma centre after 3-vehicle collision in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 16, 2023 4:57 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person has been taken to a trauma centre after three cars collided in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said three vehicles were involved in a collision.

Read more: Woman, 69, dies after hit-and-run on Toronto’s Bloor Street: police

Toronto paramedics told Global News one woman had been taken to a trauma centre with unknown injuries.

Trending Now

Police warned drivers there would be delays in the area.

More on Canada
Toronto PoliceCollisionTrafficTPSToronto ParamedicsToronto CollisionLawrence AvenueMcCowan Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers