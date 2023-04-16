1 taken to trauma centre after 3-vehicle collision in Toronto

One person has been taken to a trauma centre after three cars collided in Toronto, officials say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said three vehicles were involved in a collision.
Toronto paramedics told Global News one woman had been taken to a trauma centre with unknown injuries.
Police warned drivers there would be delays in the area.
