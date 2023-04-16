1 taken to trauma centre after 3-vehicle collision in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person has been taken to a trauma centre after three cars collided in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said three vehicles were involved in a collision.

Toronto paramedics told Global News one woman had been taken to a trauma centre with unknown injuries.

Police warned drivers there would be delays in the area.