“We don’t feel safe”: Winnipeg bakery owners call for action after 2nd break in

The owners of Cinnaholic on McPhillips Street are calling for action regarding crime in the neighbourhood after the shop was broken into for a second time right before its one-year anniversary.

Global News found out about the incident after reading a Facebook post made by the shop’s account. According to the post the incident happened at 5:20 a.m.

The post reads, “We don’t feel safe. We have put up surveillance and alarm system but that doesn’t stop thieves from coming in.”

Colin Finlay owns the shop with his wife and said the break-ins have created a financial and emotional toll on them as business owners.

“And for our staff who need to feel safe and in the environment that they work,” he added.

Finlay said nothing was taken as the shop does not keep cash on sight, but it did take away a sense of safety and security.

“It’s really tough for people to feel safe coming into work when this continuously happens at the place that they work.”

He said six months ago another break-in occurred. The shop has also had two instances while they were open and two staff were working.

“People have come in through the door and have threatened our staff and have tried to rob us as well. Thankfully, they were deterred by the people who were in here. For us to have only been open for 11 months and already had four occurrences. You know, that’s it’s disappointing.”

Finlay said he has reported each incident to the police but no real action has been taken and he said his shop is not the only victim of these crimes.

“I had just learned this morning that another business owner, two doors down, ended up having somebody come in and grab their tablets, and run out the door. Certainly there’s something that’s happening in this area but I do understand that this is also a problem throughout the city, in other areas as well.

Finlay said he thinks it’s really important for business owners to come together as a community and continue to share these stories “so that people are aware and we don’t become complacent. We need to make sure that we’re doing what we can as a community to support each other and to try and build a stronger, safer community for everyone so that we can all be proud of where we live and where we work.”

The shop has boarded up its door as a temporary replacement for the glass that was broken, but it remains open and hopes Winnipeggers will still come in for a tasty treat.