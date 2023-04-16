Ottawa cops charge PMO paint protester; group IDs her as topless Junos stage crasher

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say two people have been charged with mischief after a woman threw paint at the prime minister’s office and chained herself to the building Saturday.

Police haven’t confirmed the identities of the people arrested, but a climate change advocacy group has identified the woman as the same person who walked on the Juno Awards stage while topless.

On2Ottawa has posted photos and video to its Twitter account of the woman tossing a bucket of what appears to be pink paint on the entranceway, then posing topless for a photo next to a sign saying, “Demand climate action now!”

Casey Hatherly, who goes by the name Ever, came to national attention last month when she hopped on the Junos stage while Avril Lavigne was introducing a performance.

She was topless and messages written on her upper body included “land back” and “save the Greenbelt,” referring to Ontario’s decision last year to open a protected area of land for housing.

Ottawa police say they arrested and charged both the woman involved in Saturday’s incident as well as a man filming it.