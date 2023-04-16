Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa cops charge PMO paint protester; group IDs her as topless Junos stage crasher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2023 4:31 pm
Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester during the Junos on Monday, March 13, 2023. Casey Hatherly, 37, has appeared in Edmonton court on a charge of mischief. View image in full screen
Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester during the Junos on Monday, March 13, 2023. Casey Hatherly, 37, has appeared in Edmonton court on a charge of mischief. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ottawa police say two people have been charged with mischief after a woman threw paint at the prime minister’s office and chained herself to the building Saturday.

Police haven’t confirmed the identities of the people arrested, but a climate change advocacy group has identified the woman as the same person who walked on the Juno Awards stage while topless.

On2Ottawa has posted photos and video to its Twitter account of the woman tossing a bucket of what appears to be pink paint on the entranceway, then posing topless for a photo next to a sign saying, “Demand climate action now!”

Click to play video: 'Junos Greenbelt protester speaks out about headline-grabbing demonstration'
Junos Greenbelt protester speaks out about headline-grabbing demonstration

Casey Hatherly, who goes by the name Ever, came to national attention last month when she hopped on the Junos stage while Avril Lavigne was introducing a performance.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

She was topless and messages written on her upper body included “land back” and “save the Greenbelt,” referring to Ontario’s decision last year to open a protected area of land for housing.

Ottawa police say they arrested and charged both the woman involved in Saturday’s incident as well as a man filming it.

More on Crime
CrimeOttawa PolicePMOottawa protestGreenbeltclimate protestOttawa Police ServicesOn2Ottawa
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers