Blazers blank Winterhawks 5-0, take 2-0 series lead

The Kamloops Blazers have a 2-0 edge in their best-of-seven series against the Portland Winterhawks, following a 5-0 win on home ice Saturday night.

Blazers captain and Kamloops native Logan Stankoven was virtually unstoppable in Game 2, scoring twice and adding three assists to help his club cruise to victory.

“It was just a good start from us,” Stankoven said postgame.

“We knew that we didn’t want a split, so Game 2 for us here and in front of the hometown crowd was big for us and it was nice to see our line contributing as well.”

Caedan Bankier, Olen Zellweger and Daylan Kuefler also found the back of the twine on Saturday night, and while the score may appear lopsided, Blazers head coach Shaun Clouston gave credit to both teams for their compete level.

“For the most part really, really close, and guys kept working, kept at it and were able to break it open a little bit in the third,” said Blazers head coach Shaun Clouston.

The Blazers’ powerplay operated at 75 per cent, tallying three goals on four opportunities, while netminder Dylan Ernst stopped all 29 shots throw his way, capturing his third shutout of the postseason.

“Our power play was really good. Ernie made some big saves,” Clouston said.

The Blazers managed to make the most out of home ice advantage, as they now head to Portland with a stranglehold on the series.

Games 3 and 4 in Portland get underway on Wednesday and Thursday, and if necessary, a Game 5 will be held in Kamloops on Saturday.