Canada

Extended hours for dogs, bikes on Montreal metro kick off this weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2023 1:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Man urges other victims to come forward following Montreal metro assault'
Man urges other victims to come forward following Montreal metro assault
Cyclists and dog owners can now bring their pets and pedals on the Montreal metro more easily.

The city’s transit authority extended the hours that bicycles and dogs can come aboard as of April 15, with weekday access available except during rush hour — 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The subway doors are open all day long on weekends and holidays.

READ MORE: Man urges other victims to come forward following Montreal metro assault

Bikes and canines are also welcome all day, every day from May 20 until Aug. 20, except for occasional restrictions for high-traffic events such as summer parades or festivals.

The Société de transport de Montreal (STM) says bikes are now allowed in all metro train cars — rather than just the front car — with a limit of two per car.

Story continues below advertisement

The changes are part of a new pilot project offering greater flexibility to cyclists and the extension of an earlier pilot project for dog owners.

