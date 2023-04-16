Extended hours for dogs, bikes on Montreal metro kick off this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Cyclists and dog owners can now bring their pets and pedals on the Montreal metro more easily.

The city’s transit authority extended the hours that bicycles and dogs can come aboard as of April 15, with weekday access available except during rush hour — 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The subway doors are open all day long on weekends and holidays.

Bikes and canines are also welcome all day, every day from May 20 until Aug. 20, except for occasional restrictions for high-traffic events such as summer parades or festivals.

The Société de transport de Montreal (STM) says bikes are now allowed in all metro train cars — rather than just the front car — with a limit of two per car.

The changes are part of a new pilot project offering greater flexibility to cyclists and the extension of an earlier pilot project for dog owners.