Man sustains life-threatening injuries in overnight Toronto stabbing

Police in Toronto are investigating after a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the early hours of Sunday.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a man was stabbed in the area of Kingston and Galloway roads, police learned through reports.

Police said the victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. Paramedics told Global News he had serious injuries.

No suspect information was released. Any witnesses or those who might have video footage can contact Toronto police.