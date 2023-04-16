Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man sustains life-threatening injuries in overnight Toronto stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 16, 2023 10:33 am
Toronto police say a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the early hours of April 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police say a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the early hours of April 16, 2023. Ryan Belgrave / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Toronto are investigating after a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the early hours of Sunday.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a man was stabbed in the area of Kingston and Galloway roads, police learned through reports.

Read more: Man injured in early morning stabbing in Toronto

Police said the victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. Paramedics told Global News he had serious injuries.

No suspect information was released. Any witnesses or those who might have video footage can contact Toronto police.

Click to play video: 'Daylight stabbing near Toronto Metropolitan University leaves 19-year-old seriously injured, 16 year-old arrested'
Daylight stabbing near Toronto Metropolitan University leaves 19-year-old seriously injured, 16 year-old arrested
Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTPSToronto ParamedicsToronto Stabbingkingston roadGalloway Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers